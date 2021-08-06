Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A C-5 Galaxy aircraft landed at Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Timehri, Guyana for the upcoming Exercise Tradewinds 2021 [Image 3 of 5]

    A C-5 Galaxy aircraft landed at Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Timehri, Guyana for the upcoming Exercise Tradewinds 2021

    TIMEHRI, GUYANA

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Nora Amrane 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A C-5 Galaxy aircraft arrived in Guyana on 8 June 2021 transporting Blackhawk helicopters, mission equipment and members of the 185th Aviation Battalion from the Florida National Guard for the upcoming Exercise Tradewinds 2021

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 19:19
    Photo ID: 6684759
    VIRIN: 080621-O-D0465-2001-C
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 942.13 KB
    Location: TIMEHRI, GY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A C-5 Galaxy aircraft landed at Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Timehri, Guyana for the upcoming Exercise Tradewinds 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by Nora Amrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Members of SOUTHCOM at Base Camp Stephenson in Timehri, Guyana
    Members of SOUTHCOM at Base Camp Stephenson in Timehri, Guyana
    A C-5 Galaxy aircraft landed at Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Timehri, Guyana for the upcoming Exercise Tradewinds 2021
    Members of the 185th Aviation Battalion from the Florida National Guard are getting ready to unload a C-5 Galaxy aircraft in Timehri, Guyana for the upcoming Exercise Tradewinds 2021
    Members of the 185th Aviation Battalion from the Florida National Guard are getting off a C-5 Galaxy aircraft in Timehri, Guyana for the upcoming Exercise Tradewinds 2021

    Tradewinds21

