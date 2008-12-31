Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of SOUTHCOM at Base Camp Stephenson in Timehri, Guyana [Image 1 of 5]

    Members of SOUTHCOM at Base Camp Stephenson in Timehri, Guyana

    TIMEHRI, GUYANA

    12.31.2008

    Photo by Nora Amrane 

    U.S. Southern Command

    SOUTHCOM J7 planners are discussing with members of the Guyanese Defence Force about the temporary installations on Base Camp Stephenson for the upcoming Exercise Tradewinds 2021 on June 8, 2021

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2008
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 19:19
    Location: TIMEHRI, GY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of SOUTHCOM at Base Camp Stephenson in Timehri, Guyana [Image 5 of 5], by Nora Amrane, identified by DVIDS

    GALLERY

    Members of SOUTHCOM at Base Camp Stephenson in Timehri, Guyana
    Members of SOUTHCOM at Base Camp Stephenson in Timehri, Guyana
    A C-5 Galaxy aircraft landed at Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Timehri, Guyana for the upcoming Exercise Tradewinds 2021
    Members of the 185th Aviation Battalion from the Florida National Guard are getting ready to unload a C-5 Galaxy aircraft in Timehri, Guyana for the upcoming Exercise Tradewinds 2021
    Members of the 185th Aviation Battalion from the Florida National Guard are getting off a C-5 Galaxy aircraft in Timehri, Guyana for the upcoming Exercise Tradewinds 2021

    TAGS

    Tradewinds21

