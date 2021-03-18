Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds practice for show season [Image 6 of 6]

    Thunderbirds practice for show season

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Bailee Darbasie 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” maintenance team practices for their show season March 18, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The Thunderbirds have the privilege and responsibility to display the pride, precision and professionalism of American Airmen by performing for people all around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds practice for show season [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Nellis AFB
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron

