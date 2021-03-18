Thunderbirds practice for show season

Maj. Michelle Curran, U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” lead solo pilot, and Maj. Kyle Oliver, U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” opposing solo pilot, practice for their team’s upcoming show season March 18, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The Thunderbirds have the privilege and responsibility to display the pride, precision and professionalism of American Airmen by performing for people all around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)

