A U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” F-16C Fighting Falcon fighter jet practices for the upcoming show season March 18, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The Thunderbirds have the privilege and responsibility to display the pride, precision and professionalism of American Airmen by performing for people all around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 19:09 Photo ID: 6684748 VIRIN: 210318-F-FM571-0010 Resolution: 5895x3280 Size: 3.38 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds practice for show season [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.