U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cinthia Juarez, 81st Civil Engineer Squadron driver operator, operates a fire truck outside the fire station at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 2, 2021. The Keesler Fire Department responds to medical emergencies on and around base 24 hours a day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Haddix)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 16:19
|Photo ID:
|6684527
|VIRIN:
|210602-F-DO876-050
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.79 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fighting more than just fire [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
