U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin Munoz, 81st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, Dave Cleland, 81st CES crew chief, and Jerry Krumnow, 81st CES fire truck mechanic, replace a tire on a fire truck at the fire station at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 2, 2021. The Keesler Fire Department responds to medical emergencies on and around base 24 hours a day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Haddix)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 16:20
|Photo ID:
|6684531
|VIRIN:
|210602-F-DO876-308
|Resolution:
|4689x3126
|Size:
|7.32 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fighting more than just fire [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
