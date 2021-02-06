Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Haddix 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Eblin, 81st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, prepares equipment at the fire station at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 2, 2021. The Keesler Fire Department responds to medical emergencies on and around base 24 hours a day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Haddix)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 16:21
    VIRIN: 210602-F-DO876-128
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighting more than just fire [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Keesler Fire Department
    Senior Airman Seth Haddix

