U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, load a fully assembled GBU-12 inert bomb used for training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 7, 2021. Airmen working in the ammunitions section of the 52nd MXS play a vital role in assembling ammunition used for the continuous deterrence of enemy forces during exercises such as the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 14:53
|Photo ID:
|6684382
|VIRIN:
|210607-F-FW957-2246
|Resolution:
|7043x4695
|Size:
|14.66 MB
|Location:
|KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
52nd FW Ammo: Building Bombs and Bonds
