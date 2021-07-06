U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, load a fully assembled GBU-12 inert bomb used for training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 7, 2021. Airmen working in the ammunitions section of the 52nd MXS play a vital role in assembling ammunition used for the continuous deterrence of enemy forces during exercises such as the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 14:53 Photo ID: 6684382 VIRIN: 210607-F-FW957-2246 Resolution: 7043x4695 Size: 14.66 MB Location: KALLAX AIR BASE, SE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.