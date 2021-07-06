52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, ensures a GBU-12 inert bomb is aligned while being assembled at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 7, 2021. The bombs, which are not live, will be used for training and target practice exercises with the Swedish air force as well as other air forces during the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

