52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacqueline Pippin, 52nd Fighter Wing chaplain, helps assemble a GBU-12 inert bomb used for training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 7, 2021. During training exercises like the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021, Participation in multinational exercises like Arctic Challenge 21 enhances our professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partner militaries during times of crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

