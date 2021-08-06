Barracks Marines Host New York Senator for Tuesday Sunset Parade at Marine Corps War Memorial

The Honorable Kirsten E. Gillibrand, left, U.S. Senator for New York, The Honorable Mr. Robert D. Hogue, center, counsel for the Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Col. Teague A. Pastel, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington, stand for honors during a Tuesday Sunset Parade at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., June 8, 2021. Hogue was the hosting official for the evening and Gillibrand was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)

Date Taken: 06.08.2021
Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US