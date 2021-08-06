Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barracks Marines Host New York Senator for Tuesday Sunset Parade at Marine Corps War Memorial [Image 12 of 12]

    Barracks Marines Host New York Senator for Tuesday Sunset Parade at Marine Corps War Memorial

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    The Honorable Kirsten E. Gillibrand, left, U.S. Senator for New York, The Honorable Mr. Robert D. Hogue, center, counsel for the Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Col. Teague A. Pastel, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington, stand for honors during a Tuesday Sunset Parade at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., June 8, 2021. Hogue was the hosting official for the evening and Gillibrand was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 13:26
    Photo ID: 6684178
    VIRIN: 210608-M-VI229-1041
    Resolution: 4851x3234
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barracks Marines Host New York Senator for Tuesday Sunset Parade at Marine Corps War Memorial [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

