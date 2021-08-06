Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barracks Marines Host New York Senator for Tuesday Sunset Parade at Marine Corps War Memorial [Image 6 of 12]

    Barracks Marines Host New York Senator for Tuesday Sunset Parade at Marine Corps War Memorial

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tanner Lambert 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with the parade staff march into position during a Tuesday Sunset Parade at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., June 8, 2021. The hosting official for the evening was Mr. Robert D. Hogue, counsel for the Commandant of the Marine Corps, and The Honorable Kirsten E. Gillibrand, U.S. Senator for New York, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)

