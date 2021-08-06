Barracks Marines Host New York Senator for Tuesday Sunset Parade at Marine Corps War Memorial

Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon execute their “bursting bomb” sequence during a Tuesday Sunset Parade at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., June 8, 2021. The hosting official for the evening was Mr. Robert D. Hogue, counsel for the Commandant of the Marine Corps, and The Honorable Kirsten E. Gillibrand, U.S. Senator for New York, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jason Kolela)

