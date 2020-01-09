Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building 46 and 67 on the Washington Navy Yard undergo soil and groundwater decontamination [Image 2 of 3]

    Building 46 and 67 on the Washington Navy Yard undergo soil and groundwater decontamination

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Before wells were installed in the footprint of Buildings 46 and 67 on Washington Navy Yard to decontaminate soil and groundwater. Well heads are temporarily recessed and buried to prevent damage during construction.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building 46 and 67 on the Washington Navy Yard undergo soil and groundwater decontamination [Image 3 of 3], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

