Before wells were installed in the footprint of Buildings 46 and 67 on Washington Navy Yard to decontaminate soil and groundwater. Well heads are temporarily recessed and buried to prevent damage during construction.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 13:23 Photo ID: 6684162 VIRIN: 210609-N-HG124-1002 Resolution: 1632x1224 Size: 808.22 KB Location: DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building 46 and 67 on the Washington Navy Yard undergo soil and groundwater decontamination [Image 3 of 3], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.