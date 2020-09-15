Wells were installed in the footprint of Buildings 46 and 67 on Washington Navy Yard to decontaminate soil and groundwater. Well heads are temporarily recessed and buried to prevent damage during construction.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 13:23
|Location:
|DC, US
This work, Washington Navy Yard Building 46 and 67 contaminated soil remediation [Image 3 of 3], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Washington Chooses Bacteria to Decontaminate Groundwater and Soil on Washington Navy Yard
