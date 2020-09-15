Wells were installed in the footprint of Buildings 46 and 67 on Washington Navy Yard to decontaminate soil and groundwater. Well heads are temporarily recessed and buried to prevent damage during construction.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 13:23 Photo ID: 6684153 VIRIN: 210609-N-HG124-1001 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 115.06 KB Location: DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washington Navy Yard Building 46 and 67 contaminated soil remediation [Image 3 of 3], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.