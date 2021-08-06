U.S. Naval Forces Rescue Mariners from Sinking Ship in Gulf of Aden

210608-N-N0748-1002 GULF OF ADEN (June 8, 2021) - Crew members of a motor vessel Falcon Line climb aboard the Military Sealift Command (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) during rescue operations in the Gulf of Aden, June 8. Patuxent is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 07:07
|Photo ID:
|6683485
|VIRIN:
|210608-N-NO748-1002
|Resolution:
|1280x1920
|Size:
|828.07 KB
|Location:
|GULF OF ADEN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
