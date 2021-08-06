210608-N-N0748-1002 GULF OF ADEN (June 8, 2021) - Crew members of a motor vessel Falcon Line climb aboard the Military Sealift Command (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) during rescue operations in the Gulf of Aden, June 8. Patuxent is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 07:07 Photo ID: 6683485 VIRIN: 210608-N-NO748-1002 Resolution: 1280x1920 Size: 828.07 KB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Naval Forces Rescue Mariners from Sinking Ship in Gulf of Aden [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Roland Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.