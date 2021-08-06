210608-N-N0748-1010 GULF OF ADEN (June 8, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Michael Garcia, assigned to Embarked Security Intelligence Team 11, deployed with Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, aboard the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201), relays information on a radio during rescue operations for the crew members of a motor vessel Falcon Line, which sank in the Gulf of Aden, June 8. Patuxent is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 3rd Class Joshua Mazon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 07:07 Photo ID: 6683479 VIRIN: 210608-N-N0748-1010 Resolution: 750x784 Size: 318 KB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Naval Forces Rescue Mariners from Sinking Ship in Gulf of Aden [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Roland Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.