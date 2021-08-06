Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Forces Rescue Mariners from Sinking Ship in Gulf of Aden [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Naval Forces Rescue Mariners from Sinking Ship in Gulf of Aden

    GULF OF ADEN

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Roland Franklin 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210608-N-N0748-1010 GULF OF ADEN (June 8, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Michael Garcia, assigned to Embarked Security Intelligence Team 11, deployed with Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, aboard the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201), relays information on a radio during rescue operations for the crew members of a motor vessel Falcon Line, which sank in the Gulf of Aden, June 8. Patuxent is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 3rd Class Joshua Mazon)

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5TH Fleet

