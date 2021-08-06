U.S. Naval Forces Rescue Mariners from Sinking Ship in Gulf of Aden

210608-N-N0748-1068 GULF OF ADEN (June 8, 2021) - Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Magezi Johnson and Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Gurney White, assigned to Embarked Security Intelligence Team 11, deployed with Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, aboard the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201), serve hot meals to rescued crew members from motor vessel Falcon Line, while underway in the Gulf of Aden, June 8. Patuxent is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Michael Garcia)

