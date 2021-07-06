ATLANTIC OCEAN (JUNE 07, 2021) Gunners Mate 3rd Class Jose Cortez scores a target during 9mm service pistol qualification course aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 07, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 05:42 Photo ID: 6683435 VIRIN: 210607-N-GW139-1043 Resolution: 3855x2754 Size: 267.65 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams pistol training [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.