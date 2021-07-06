ATLANTIC OCEAN (JUNE 07, 2021) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Brian Abeyta conducts a blood type test during a walking blood bank drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 07, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

