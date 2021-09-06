BTF-Europe flies over Africa

A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off out of Morón Air Base, Spain to fly over the continent of Africa in support of Bomber Task Force Europe June 9, 2021. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

