Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BTF-Europe flies over Africa [Image 1 of 3]

    BTF-Europe flies over Africa

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off out of Morón Air Base, Spain to fly over the continent of Africa in support of Bomber Task Force Europe June 9, 2021. U.S. Strategic Command forces are on watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week to deter and defeat strategic attack against the U.S. and our allies with conventional and nuclear capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 04:14
    Photo ID: 6683387
    VIRIN: 210609-F-XT642-0015
    Resolution: 3902x2787
    Size: 877.6 KB
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF-Europe flies over Africa [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BTF-Europe flies over Africa
    BTF-Europe flies over Africa
    BTF-Europe flies over Africa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT