A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off out of Morón Air Base, Spain to fly over the continent of Africa in support of Bomber Task Force Europe June 9, 2021. The Department of Defense maintains command and control of its bomber force for any mission, anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 04:14 Photo ID: 6683388 VIRIN: 210609-F-XT642-0016 Resolution: 4884x3489 Size: 869.78 KB Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BTF-Europe flies over Africa [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.