Camp Bondsteel conducts MEDEVAC exercise

U.S. Army Spc. Derek Hayles, a member of the 566th Medical Company (Area Support), based out of Fort Hood, Texas, assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, Spc. Camron Latham, a member of the 29th Military Police Company, Maryland Army National Guard, and members of the Camp Bondsteel Fire Department lift a mock patient on a litter for transport during a medical evacuation exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on June 7, 2021. Members of RC-E and the Camp Bondsteel Fire Department coordinated the realistic training to ensure Soldiers and first responders remain ready to assist in emergencies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Cole Barbee)

