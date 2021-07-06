Camp Bondsteel conducts MEDEVAC exercise

Members of the Camp Bondsteel Fire Department evaluate and treat mock patients during a medical evacuation exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on June 7, 2021. Members of RC-E and the Camp Bondsteel Fire Department coordinated the realistic training to ensure Soldiers and first responders remain ready to assist in emergencies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Cole Barbee)

