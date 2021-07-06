Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Bondsteel conducts MEDEVAC exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    Camp Bondsteel conducts MEDEVAC exercise

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    06.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    KFOR Regional Command East

    U.S. Army Spc. Derek Hayles, a member of the 566th Medical Company (Area Support), based out of Fort Hood, Texas, assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, secures a mock patient on a litter during a medical evacuation exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on June 7, 2021. Members of RC-E and the Camp Bondsteel Fire Department coordinated the realistic training to ensure Soldiers and first responders remain ready to assist in emergencies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Cole Barbee)

    Regional Command East
    KFOR 28

