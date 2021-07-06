Camp Bondsteel conducts MEDEVAC exercise

U.S. Army Spc. Derek Hayles, a member of the 566th Medical Company (Area Support), based out of Fort Hood, Texas, assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, and members of the Camp Bondsteel Fire Department secure a mock patient on a litter for transport during a medical evacuation exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on June 7, 2021. Members of RC-E and the CBS fire station coordinated the realistic training to ensure Soldiers and first responders remain ready to assist in emergencies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Cole Barbee)

