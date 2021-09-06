Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Foote takes command of the 36 SFS [Image 4 of 4]

    Foote takes command of the 36 SFS

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Dayne Foote, 36th Security Forces Squadron incoming commander, gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 9, 2021. Foote came to the 36th SFS from Air Force Global Strike Command, where he served as the chief security forces inspector and deputy support inspections branch chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 23:58
    Photo ID: 6683213
    VIRIN: 210609-F-ZP572-1036
    Resolution: 3956x2288
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    change of command
    36th Wing
    36 SFS

