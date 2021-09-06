U.S. Air Force Col. Jasin Cooley, 36th Mission Support Group commander, offers remarks during the 36th Security Forces Squadron change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 9, 2021. During the change of command ceremony, Cooley passed the guidon to Maj. Dayne Foote, 36th SFS incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 23:58 Photo ID: 6683211 VIRIN: 210609-F-ZP572-1015 Resolution: 4544x3010 Size: 3.42 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Foote takes command of the 36 SFS [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.