Foote takes command of the 36 SFS

U.S. Air Force Maj. Dayne Foote, 36th Security Forces Squadron incoming commander, gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 9, 2021. Foote came to the 36th SFS from Air Force Global Strike Command, where he served as the chief security forces inspector and deputy support inspections branch chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

