Chief Warrant Officer 3 Tony Impastato and Sgt. Michael Clark, both with the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, converse while drying out their laundry between training operations at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 8, 2021. The 155th ABCT is at NTC to maintain readiness to be able to respond to the nation’s needs at moment’s notice. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 23:32
|Photo ID:
|6683173
|VIRIN:
|210608-Z-AD158-004
|Resolution:
|6396x4480
|Size:
|9.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Laundry time [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Benjamin Tomlinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT