Tank in the dust

An M1A2 Abrams tank assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, maneuvers through “The Box” at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 8, 2021. The training area known as “The Box” at NTC is helping to ensure the 155th ABCT maintains a relevant force that stands ready to deploy for any mission. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)

Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US