Tank in the dust

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    An M1A2 Abrams tank assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, maneuvers through “The Box” at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 8, 2021. The training area known as “The Box” at NTC is helping to ensure the 155th ABCT maintains a relevant force that stands ready to deploy for any mission. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)

