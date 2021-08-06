Convoy Out

Vehicles assigned to the 106th Support Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, deliver supplies to forward deployed units at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 8, 2021. The 106th is part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard. The NTC rotation allows the 155th and supporting units to build teamwork and combat readiness for future missions. (Mississippi National Guard Photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)

