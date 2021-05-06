Fighting Falcon's Landslide Win

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Col (ret) Jim Greenwald, former 944th Fighter Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Catherine Buchannan, 944th FW command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Ralph Thompson, 944th Maintenance Squadron weapons manager, pose for a photo with the winners of the first-ever four-ship load crew competition at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2021. 944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon weapons load crew members Senior Airman Jonathan Olea and Staff Sgt.’s Riley St. John and Alberto Hernandez had a zero safety, perfect load during the competition. Out of 1,000 possible points they earned 1,062. (U.S. Air Force Photo/ Tech. Sgt. Courtney Richardson)

