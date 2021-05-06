Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fighting Falcon's Landslide Win [Image 3 of 3]

    Fighting Falcon's Landslide Win

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Courtney Richardson 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Col (ret) Jim Greenwald, former 944th Fighter Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Catherine Buchannan, 944th FW command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Ralph Thompson, 944th Maintenance Squadron weapons manager, pose for a photo with the winners of the first-ever four-ship load crew competition at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2021. 944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon weapons load crew members Senior Airman Jonathan Olea and Staff Sgt.’s Riley St. John and Alberto Hernandez had a zero safety, perfect load during the competition. Out of 1,000 possible points they earned 1,062. (U.S. Air Force Photo/ Tech. Sgt. Courtney Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 19:35
    Photo ID: 6683063
    VIRIN: 210605-F-NJ219-254
    Resolution: 6955x4636
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighting Falcon's Landslide Win [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Courtney Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-16 Fighting Falcon's Landslide Win
    Fighting Falcon's Landslide Win
    Fighting Falcon's Landslide Win

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Weapons load crew competition
    944th Fighter Wing
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    Reserve Reform
    Forge and Fight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT