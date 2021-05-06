F-16 Fighting Falcon's Landslide Win

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- Reserve Citizen Airmen from 944th Fighter Wing held the first-ever four-ship load crew competition June 5, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. As part of the competition each three-man load crew team completed a written test, had a uniform inspection, and then demonstrated their ability to arm their respective aircraft with GBU -12’s and 9X’s. The 944th Aircraft Maintenance F-16 Fighting Falcon weapons load crew took home the trophy and bragging rights with a zero safety, perfect load. (U.S. Air Force Photo/ Tech. Sgt. Courtney Richardson)

