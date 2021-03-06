Fighting Falcon's Landslide Win

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – An F-15E Strike Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35 Lightning II, and an A-10 Thunderbolt II fly in a four-ship formation over Arizona after being refueled by an Arizona Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker from the 161st Air Refueling Wing, June 3, 2021. The 944th Fighter Wing is unique in the fact that they train pilots on four different airframes, with two of them being geographically separated from the unit. The F-15E is out of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., and the A-10 belongs to the 924th Fighter Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. (U.S. Air Force Photo/ Tech. Sgt. Nestor Cruz)

