Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fighting Falcon's Landslide Win [Image 2 of 3]

    Fighting Falcon's Landslide Win

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nestor Cruz 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – An F-15E Strike Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35 Lightning II, and an A-10 Thunderbolt II fly in a four-ship formation over Arizona after being refueled by an Arizona Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker from the 161st Air Refueling Wing, June 3, 2021. The 944th Fighter Wing is unique in the fact that they train pilots on four different airframes, with two of them being geographically separated from the unit. The F-15E is out of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., and the A-10 belongs to the 924th Fighter Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. (U.S. Air Force Photo/ Tech. Sgt. Nestor Cruz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 19:35
    Photo ID: 6683062
    VIRIN: 210603-F-TZ771-3831
    Resolution: 6768x4633
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighting Falcon's Landslide Win [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Nestor Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-16 Fighting Falcon's Landslide Win
    Fighting Falcon's Landslide Win
    Fighting Falcon's Landslide Win

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Weapons load crew competition
    944th Fighter Wing
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    Reserve Reform
    Forge and Fight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT