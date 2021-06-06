507th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander

Lt. Col Anthony Alecci, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, takes command of the 507th CES from Lt. Col. Stan Young, 507th Mission Support Group commander, during an outdoor change of command ceremony on the flightline June 6, 2021, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Begy)

