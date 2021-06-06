Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    507th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 9 of 13]

    507th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mary Begy 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Dustin Born, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron former commander, adresses his troops during an outdoor change of command ceremony on the flightline June 6, 2021, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Begy)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 12:59
    Photo ID: 6682297
    VIRIN: 210606-F-AO039-1010
    Resolution: 4468x2973
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

