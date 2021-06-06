507th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. Dustin Born, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron former commander, relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Stan Young, 507th Mission Support Group commander, during an outdoor change of command ceremony on the flightline June 6, 2021, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Begy)

