2021 AUSA Scholarship Luncheon

The Central Texas–Fort Hood Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) held its annual scholarship luncheon at The Grace Christian Center Killeen, Texas, June 7, 2021. At the AUSA luncheon 14 donors presented 38 $1,000 and 5 $5,000 college scholarships to members of the Fort Hood Army Family. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

