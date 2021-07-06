Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 AUSA Scholarship Luncheon [Image 5 of 6]

    2021 AUSA Scholarship Luncheon

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    The Central Texas–Fort Hood Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) held its annual scholarship luncheon at The Grace Christian Center Killeen, Texas, June 7, 2021. At the AUSA luncheon 14 donors presented 38 $1,000 and 5 $5,000 college scholarships to members of the Fort Hood Army Family.(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 11:44
    Photo ID: 6682146
    VIRIN: 210607-A-AL574-1005
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 26.54 MB
    Location: KILLEEN, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 AUSA Scholarship Luncheon [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 AUSA Scholarship Luncheon
    2021 AUSA Scholarship Luncheon
    2021 AUSA Scholarship Luncheon
    2021 AUSA Scholarship Luncheon
    2021 AUSA Scholarship Luncheon
    2021 AUSA Scholarship Luncheon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort hood
    ausa
    III Corps
    association of the united states army
    people first
    college scholarship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT