Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commander of the U.S. Army Medical Command talks with Capt. T.J. Peper, optometrist, before giving him a commander’s coin for his service at the clinic.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 07:46 Photo ID: 6681602 VIRIN: 210603-A-MV779-005 Resolution: 546x480 Size: 66.89 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Army Surgeon General visits Wiesbaden Health Clinic [Image 5 of 5], by Ila Dermanoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.