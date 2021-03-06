Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commander of the U.S. Army Medical Command and MEDCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough talks with Sgt. Albina Gallagher, the non-commissioned officer in charge of primary care at the Wiesbaden Health Clinic, as Sgt. 1st Class Ronnie D. Mullins Jr., detachment sergeant looks on. Gallagher was given a commander’s coin for her service at the clinic.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 07:46
|Photo ID:
|6681599
|VIRIN:
|210603-A-MV779-002
|Resolution:
|640x427
|Size:
|78.74 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Army Surgeon General visits Wiesbaden Health Clinic [Image 5 of 5], by Ila Dermanoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Army Surgeon General visits Wiesbaden Health Clinic
LEAVE A COMMENT