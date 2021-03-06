The Army Surgeon General visits Wiesbaden Health Clinic

Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commander of the U.S. Army Medical Command and MEDCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough talks with Sgt. Albina Gallagher, the non-commissioned officer in charge of primary care at the Wiesbaden Health Clinic, as Sgt. 1st Class Ronnie D. Mullins Jr., detachment sergeant looks on. Gallagher was given a commander’s coin for her service at the clinic.

Date Taken: 06.03.2021
Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE