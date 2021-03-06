Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Army Surgeon General visits Wiesbaden Health Clinic [Image 3 of 5]

    The Army Surgeon General visits Wiesbaden Health Clinic

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Lt. Col. James McWherter, commander of the Wiesbaden Health Clinic, talks with Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle and MEDCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough the U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commander of the U.S. Army Medical Command, during his visit to the clinic June 3.

    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 07:46
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
