Lt. Col. James McWherter, commander of the Wiesbaden Health Clinic, talks with Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle and MEDCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough the U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commander of the U.S. Army Medical Command, during his visit to the clinic June 3.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 07:46 Photo ID: 6681600 VIRIN: 210603-A-TT525-003 Resolution: 1280x854 Size: 236.03 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Army Surgeon General visits Wiesbaden Health Clinic [Image 5 of 5], by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.