Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC Bavaria employee: ASC’s Journey to Leadership course highly beneficial [Image 1 of 2]

    LRC Bavaria employee: ASC’s Journey to Leadership course highly beneficial

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Students from Journey to Leadership Level III pose for a photo in Washington, D.C. The course began in August 2020 and included several weeks of syllabus and multiple opportunities to experience various leadership styles and methods, to include a week-long trip to D.C. to complete the course. During that final week, the Level III participants held several collaborative discussions and briefed their culminating class project. They also spoke with two members of U.S. Congress.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 05:44
    Photo ID: 6681582
    VIRIN: 210608-A-SM279-379
    Resolution: 1023x728
    Size: 206.34 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Bavaria employee: ASC’s Journey to Leadership course highly beneficial [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRC Bavaria employee: ASC’s Journey to Leadership course highly beneficial
    LRC Bavaria employee: ASC’s Journey to Leadership course highly beneficial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRC Bavaria employee: ASC&rsquo;s Journey to Leadership course highly beneficial

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    ArmyMateriel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT