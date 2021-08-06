Students from Journey to Leadership Level III pose for a photo in Washington, D.C. The course began in August 2020 and included several weeks of syllabus and multiple opportunities to experience various leadership styles and methods, to include a week-long trip to D.C. to complete the course. During that final week, the Level III participants held several collaborative discussions and briefed their culminating class project. They also spoke with two members of U.S. Congress.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 05:44 Photo ID: 6681582 VIRIN: 210608-A-SM279-379 Resolution: 1023x728 Size: 206.34 KB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRC Bavaria employee: ASC’s Journey to Leadership course highly beneficial [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.