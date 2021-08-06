LRC Bavaria employee: ASC’s Journey to Leadership course highly beneficial

Army Col. Kevin Polosky, the deputy chief of staff for operations at U.S. Army Sustainment Command, presents David Saenz, the chief of plans and operations at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria, with his graduation certificate. Saenz and 12 other AMC employees graduated Journey to Leadership Level III recently. The JLT program is designed to prepare high-potential future leaders for key positions through mission overviews, contact with senior leaders, coaching and networking.

