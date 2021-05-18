Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Effects Battalion May Meeting [Image 4 of 6]

    Effects Battalion May Meeting

    IA, KOSOVO

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Maj. Samuel Otto 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    A Soldier from the Italian Army Contingent with the Effects Battalion, receives an award from Lt. Col. Mihael Plevnik, Effects Battalion Commander during a ceremony at Camp Novo Selo on May 18, 2021. The Effects Battalion is a combination of multinational forces from NATO and Allied Partners of Regional Command East, Kosovo Force. (US Army National Guard Photo by Maj. Sam Otto)

    Date Posted: 06.08.2021
    This work, Effects Battalion May Meeting [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Multinational
    KFOR
    Partnership

