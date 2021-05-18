A Soldier from the Italian Army Contingent with the Effects Battalion, receives an award from Lt. Col. Mihael Plevnik, Effects Battalion Commander during a ceremony at Camp Novo Selo on May 18, 2021. The Effects Battalion is a combination of multinational forces from NATO and Allied Partners of Regional Command East, Kosovo Force. (US Army National Guard Photo by Maj. Sam Otto)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 02:43
|Photo ID:
|6681336
|VIRIN:
|210518-Z-OH907-069
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|IA, ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Effects Battalion May Meeting [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
