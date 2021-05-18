Effects Battalion May Meeting

Capt. Joshua Noble, Chief of Liaison Monitoring Team South, Regional Command East, Kosovo Force, promotes Sgt. Trevor Starnes, Battle Desk Non-Commissioned Offer, Effects Battalion, during a ceremony at Camp Novo Selo on May 18, 2021. The Effects Battalion is a combination of multinational forces from NATO and Allied Partners of Regional Command East, Kosovo Force. (US Army National Guard Photo by Maj. Sam Otto)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 02:43
|Photo ID:
|6681335
|VIRIN:
|210518-Z-OH907-061
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|IA, ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
