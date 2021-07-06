Spc. Emrys Youngberg, with the 298th Support Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, provides security as part of the quick reaction force provides security for a tactical assembly area at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 7, 2021. Emrys, a Hattiesburg, Mississippi, native, is with his unit providing force protection during the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team’s training rotation at NTC. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 22:10 Photo ID: 6681178 VIRIN: 210607-Z-TC439-004 Resolution: 6720x3904 Size: 10.65 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, No Entry [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Taylor Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.