Spc. Emrys Youngberg, with the 298th Support Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, provides security as part of the quick reaction force provides security for a tactical assembly area at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 7, 2021. Emrys, a Hattiesburg, Mississippi, native, is with his unit providing force protection during the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team’s training rotation at NTC. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 22:10
|Photo ID:
|6681178
|VIRIN:
|210607-Z-TC439-004
|Resolution:
|6720x3904
|Size:
|10.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, No Entry [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Taylor Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
